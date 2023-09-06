On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., St. Helens Police Department officers and detectives arrested Keegan Gollehon, 26, of Vancouver, Washington on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Gollehon’s arrest caps a two-month investigation that began in July 2023 when a victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by Gollehon. Detectives learned of a second victim and an additional investigation was initiated.
The cases were presented to a Columbia County Grand Jury on August 24, 2023. Gollehon was indicted on three counts of Rape I, one count of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, and one count of Strangulation.
