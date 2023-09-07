On Wednesday, September 6, at approximately 1:33 p.m., St. Helens Police Department detectives arrested Bruce Melvin, 62, in the 7200 block of SE Sherrett Street in Portland, Oregon.
Melvin’s arrest caps an investigation that began in March 2023 when a victim reported that they were sexually abused by Melvin in St. Helens.
Detectives completed their investigation, and the case were presented to a Columbia County Grand Jury. Melvin was subsequently indicted for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.
