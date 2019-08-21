Scappoose Mayor Scott Burge received a Mayors Leadership Award during the closing banquet of the Oregon Mayors Association (OMA) Summer Conference, held August 1-3 in Medford, Ore. Mayor Burge was one of four mayors statewide to receive this year’s award. Elgin Mayor Allan Duffy, Cottage Grove Mayor Jeff Gowing and King City Mayor Ken Gibson also received the award.
Mayor Burge was instrumental in the location of the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center in Scappoose, described as “A collaborative environment bringing together industry, higher education and government in partnership to develop new tools, techniques, and technologies to address near-term manufacturing challenges through allied research and advanced technical training.” The impact of this siting goes well beyond Columbia County. It has international economic development implications as well. It was also recently announced that Portland Community College will begin construction of a new campus near the site, one of several schools of higher learning establishing a presence in the area, attracted by OMIC.
Mayor Burge also brought Columbia County and the city together to acquire Chapman’s Landing, a waterfront property, to be developed for the good of the community as the latest park development along the Crown-Zellerbach Trail, part of a larger plan of community parks and tourism assets.
About the Mayors Leadership Award
Established in 1993, the Mayors Leadership Award recognizes the valuable contributions that mayors throughout Oregon make to their communities each year. In judging the nominees, the Selection Committee considers whether the nominee has:
1. Demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities which have contributed to lasting benefits in their city and the community as a whole;
2. Shown considerable involvement in community affairs and intergovernmental relations;
3. Shown exceptional skill in helping to facilitate productive relationships between the governing body and city employees; and
4. Helped other Oregon mayors reach their full potential as community leaders.
