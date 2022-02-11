Many parents of teens can admit: As they grow, it becomes exponentially harder to keep them occupied with engaging activities.
Carlos Spisak, the founder of Vertex Gaming Co. in St. Helens, is helping to change that.
VR Teen Night, an event for kids ages 12 to 17, will return to the City of St. Helens, after a successful November debut.
"The kids seem(ed) to have a really good time," Spisak said. "We got a pretty good reception. With that, the city asked if we'd be interested in continuing to do the two nights every other month, which we obviously agreed to do. They've been awesome to work with."
On Friday, Feb. 11, teens and tweens are invited to try virtual reality, play classic arcade games, try their hand at an inflatable cash grab, or challenge one of their friends to a game of pop-shot basketball, all for $13 a ticket.
Vertex Gaming is the brainchild of Spisak, who moved out to St. Helens with his family last year.
“We just wanted to add, you know, some sort of gaming aspect or community to the area," he said. “We noticed that there's a pretty good tabletop board game community here, but we didn't see anything outside of that.”
Spisak, born in 1989, grew up in the "Super Nintendo era," which he says led to his captivation with the gaming universe.
"I just remember always thinking when I was playing the newest game or the newest system that (it) can't get any better than that," he said. "Yet year after year, as technology advances, you would see that what you thought a couple of years ago was the pinnacle of gaming technology looks crazy compared to what there is now."
"The immersion of it is what drew me in, and I wanted to put together some sort of event that could encapsulate that - the entire timeline of (the) evolution of gaming," he added.
“I think it's unique because we don't have anybody else that's offering that sort of programming,” St. Helens Parks and Recreation Manager Shanna Duggan said. “Our biggest thing is to create safe and fun places that we can build community through activity.”
Spisak said he paid for all the equipment out of his pocket, not knowing if it would be successful.
"When I had the idea to do the events, I didn't know what it would turn into," he said. "But I felt that if I could get it out there, other(s) might think it was a cool idea as well."
Spisak said he and his girlfriend set up every event, only occasionally needing more than two pairs of hands.
The partnership has proven to be mutually beneficial, according to Duggan, who expressed support for the event as an example of the city's conscious effort to incorporate more inclusive activities for local teens.
"I think that gaming and virtual reality type of situations are becoming more of the norm for what teens like to do," she said. "With this particular event that they host, it isn't just that, they have other activities going on as well. It's nice because we're able to kind of pull in the teens that maybe wouldn't come to just a basketball night or youth night with the gaming but then we see them doing other things too."
Duggan said the free Youth Leaders Club is just one of the summer recreational programs the parks and rec department offers for teens to get involved in their local community.
She also proposed painting, arts and crafts, and theater programs as potential avenues for more youth and teen engagement.
“We’re always looking for sponsorship or grant opportunities so we can help fund these things to keep them going as well,” Duggan said. “If any business wants to sponsor, even if they're not in the teen business, they can still sponsor money and we could put it to good use.”
VR Teen Night will be held at St. Helens Recreation Center on 1810 Old Portland Rd in St. Helens from 6 to 8 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay for the event.
Technicians will be on-site to assist should technical problems arise during the event.
There are two tickets left, according to a recent Facebook update from Vertex Gaming. See the attached link below to claim your tickets:
