Starting Sept. 14, Rainier residents will regain access to their local library, located at 106 E. B Street, on second and third floor of City Hall, and with it, a new librarian.
The library has been closed since the beginning of March due to safety precautions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colette Nordstrom, who previously worked in the Rainier School District (RSD) as a speech language pathologist, is the new Rainier Public library coordinator. Her first day was Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Nordstrom has been working with Rainier School District interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick and Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole, who also have a role the library operations, to create a vision for the new library.
Rainier Public Library has been overseen by the school district for the past two years, due to an agreement between the city and the school district, according to Cole. The agreement has been a cost-saving measure for the city, which no longer has to staff the library, as well as good news for the library itself, which saw the number of patrons triple when the agreement was implemented, Cole said.
The library, which has remained completely closed and unavailable to the public except for e-books online for the past six months, is also undergoing a major renovation, both physically and more abstractly.
Physically, the library is going to become more user-friendly, Nordstrom said, which includes adding different areas: spaces for residents to read, an engaging children’s section, a local authors’ section, as well as art and projects adorning the library and generally making it more inviting.
Before, the library looked used and old, according to Nordstrom.
A visit to the library on Nordstrom’s first day revealed the work in progress: piles of books stacked up on the shelves, dust collected on shelves, shelves moved from place to place, all in preparation for the renovation.
To help with the project, some volunteers from Riverside Community Church are coming over, according to Hattrick. Their work was set to start on Thursday, Aug. 27.
When the library does reopen, people will be required to book times in light of COVID-19 precautions. Hattrick said the library is working on setting up a schedule for doing so. The library will only let in three people per hour, according to Hattrick.
The building will be open from Tuesday-Saturday, and the newly implemented schedule will allow the library to serve between 15-25 people per day, according to Hattrick.
Library changes will extend beyond the revitalization occurring within the four walls. Community connections are going to be enhanced, according to Hattrick.
“I’ve been talking to Mayor Cole some about the possibility of having evening events, things like that,” Hattrick said. “The city hall is essentially the heart of the community. So to make it kind of the meeting spot would be great, and bring some of that to life.”
They have also talked about setting up small satellite library at the senior center in order to increase engagement with that segment of the population.
There will be a Facebook page coming to keep people informed about things that will be going on at the library, Hattrick said.
Because the library has been closed the last few months, patrons still have library materials at home. They are invited to keep them until Sept. 14, when the library reopens, or to drop them off at the book drop located outside of city hall.
The changes coming to library, both of the space and of the function, are meant to inspire more patrons to take part in more of what the library has to offer. Before the pandemic, Cole said he felt like the library primarily served as an internet hub.
“People would come down here and they’d use those computers and they’d get on the internet. I’m a supporter of the internet, but I really want to get back to the basics, so I’m excited to do that,” Cole said.
Part of returning to the library’s roots will include sorting through the materials the library already possesses and purging if
necessary. During quarantine, multiple residents have also donated some of their old books to the library as well.
“It’s been a great relationship between the city, the mayor, the district,” Hattrick said. “I would love to see these shelves empty and people coming in here and checking out books and start it going.”
