This latest edition of Life In Columbia County comes from Garry Kinney who captured this bald eagle in flight.

If you look closely, you can see that the eagle has a fish in its talons.

In Flight

This bald eagle in flight has made The Chronicle's latest edition of Life in Columbia County.

Our special series of photos is a glimpse of Life in Columbia County seen through the eyes of our neighbors.

Send photos to jruark@counrymedia.net.

