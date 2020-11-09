The Chronicle is always looking for photos to highlight Life in Columbia County and we found this scene just off Highway 30 at Prescott.
A large ship and small boat navigate along the Columbia River with steam rising from the waterway.
Forecasters are calling for continued cold weather this week with temperature highs only into the upper 40s during the days and dipping into the upper 30s at night.
Send us your Life in Columbia County photos and we will share them with our viewers. Send photos to jruark@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.