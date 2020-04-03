If you look around our community, you'll likely see messages of hope and support posted on house and business windows during the coronavirus pandemic.
The support is flowing from neighbor to neighbor, business to business across St. Helens and Columbia County.
We found paper hearts, each with messages of hope and encouragement, on the take-out window of the St. Helnens Burgerville restaurant.
Show us your photos of hope and support for our community and we'll share them with our viewers.
Email photos to jruark@countrymedia.net or post them with this update.
