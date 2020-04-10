The community spirit shines bright in Columbia County today despite the dark impact of the coronavirus.
In-person classes and spring sports at local schools, as well as those K-12 schools throughout Oregon, are cancelled as the state makes progress in slowing the COVID-19.
Clatskanie Middle/High School athletic director Ryan Tompkins said Clatskanie Middle/High School is taking a new approach to recognize students and athletes.
"Our hearts go out to our athletes, and especially our seniors, who won’t get the opportunity to conclude their high school athletic careers," Tompkins said.
"As a small gesture, Clatskanie Middle/High School will be joining the #bethelightOR movement. On Wednesday nights at 8:20 p.m. we will light our athletic fields for 20 minutes in honor of the Class of 2020 student/athletes.
We will do this throughout the months of April and May."
St. Helens School District officials said they are also joining the effort to honor students and athletes.
The St. Helens School District issued the following release on Friday afternoon, April 10.
“Starting tonight, we will join schools across Oregon in lighting up our stadium as a symbol of hope and support for our students.
The lights will turn on every Friday night from 8:20 to 8:40 p.m. Feel free to drive by and show your support. We ask that you respect social distancing directives and remain in your vehicles.
Together, we will continue to shine. We challenge you to #BeTheLightOR.
Go Lions!”
