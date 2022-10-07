Parking lot congestion, behavior specialists, and COVID-related adjustments took center stage as parents joined St. Helens School District officials for the first of four public listening sessions.

Listening Session

St. Helens School Superintendent Scot Stockwell conducted the first session at St. Helens Middle School Thursday evening, Oct. 6.

St. Helens School Superintendent Scot Stockwell conducted the first session at St. Helens Middle School Thursday evening, Oct. 6.

The purpose of the sessions, which were canceled in the last two years because of the COVID pandemic, is “just to get input from the community and plan accordingly,” Stockwell said.

