Parking lot congestion, behavior specialists, and COVID-related adjustments took center stage as parents joined St. Helens School District officials for the first of four public listening sessions.
St. Helens School Superintendent Scot Stockwell conducted the first session at St. Helens Middle School Thursday evening, Oct. 6.
The purpose of the sessions, which were canceled in the last two years because of the COVID pandemic, is “just to get input from the community and plan accordingly,” Stockwell said.
Approximately 15 visitors, mostly parents, a few of whom were also teachers attended the first session.
“Sometimes we have 20 parents, sometimes one or two," Stockwell said commenting about the attendance. "What we usually do is let people kind of roll in.”
One of the earliest to arrive, Autumn Oliver, said she was glad to receive fliers about school district events.
“They’re better than emails,” she said.
Another early arrival, Eryka Aberle, said the sessions were important for “parental awareness.”
Several parents complained about finding the middle school parking lots crowded when they dropped off and picked up their children. They said they often were forced to drive into areas where signs said they were not to go.
“We’re working on that,” Stockwell said. “Maybe another bus route.”
Others in the audience complained that the school no longer had a behavior specialist like the one who left several years ago. St. Helens Middle School Principal Middle School Principal Chris Gwilliam said the district has a few of the specialists but in different capacities.
“We have added folks," Stockwell said. “We’re working with Columbia Health Services. It’s not just St. Helens; were seeing that everywhere.”
During the listening session, there were questions about different grades starting the school year. One visitor asked whether the earlier start, by one day, for the sixth grade than the seventh and eighth, was related to COVID. Gwilliam said that it was and that multiple registration days are needed throughout the district.
Safety concerns were raised, including the cedar chips under the swings at the McBride Elementary School playgrounds. They replaced rubber chips, which had bounced far enough to be scattered, but there have been complaints that the cedar chips occasionally cut children’s skin. Stockwell said the cedar chips have been found preferable overall.
"The cedar chips are more organic and tend to stay in the playground area better than the rubber," Stockwell told The Chronicle following the listening session. "They are also biodegradable and more cost effective."
Stockwell said the McBride School principal and the district's director of facilities walked the playground area on Friday morning, Oct. 7.
"I believe the plan is to add more chips as the others have begun to settle and that should address the issue," Stockwell said.
During the listening session, parents and Stockwell also discussed the safety of children walking to school There was general agreement that students were safe if they stayed on the sidewalk rather than respond to strangers on the street.
The three remaining listening sessions will be held Feb. 2, April 6, and May 11.
