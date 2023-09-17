The St. Helens School District has planned four district-wide listening sessions in its commitment to actively engage with the community and seek meaningful input.
These sessions are an opportunity for community members to engage directly with school district staff in an open forum, according to a district release.
"There will be no predefined agenda for these meetings," the release states. "Instead, they will provide a platform for you to discuss any district-related matters, share your thoughts, or express any concerns. Your input is invaluable, and we believe that open and honest conversations will help us better serve our students, families, and the community."
