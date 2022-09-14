Local Boy Scouts have rolled up their sleeves to begin a project assisting the Columbia City Community Library.

Because the COVID pandemic reduced the community library hours, the St. Helens Troop will build m Little Library by first pounding 4-by-4-inch stakes into ground near the Dog Park in Columbia City. The property is owned by the Port of Columbia County.

Little Library

This is a Little Library at Campbell Park in St. Helens.

The structure to be erected will hold books and other reading material allowing anyone to select, read and replace, during library off-hours. It will be similar to Little Library structures established in St. Helens.

