Local Boy Scouts have rolled up their sleeves to begin a project assisting the Columbia City Community Library.
Because the COVID pandemic reduced the community library hours, the St. Helens Troop will build m Little Library by first pounding 4-by-4-inch stakes into ground near the Dog Park in Columbia City. The property is owned by the Port of Columbia County.
The structure to be erected will hold books and other reading material allowing anyone to select, read and replace, during library off-hours. It will be similar to Little Library structures established in St. Helens.
“This is the first installation,” said Kay Brown, president of Friends of the Columbia City Community Library. “If successful, we hope to be able to install other libraries at sites in Columbia County.”
Scoutmaster Bill Lain said the project is the first of its kind for the troop. He said that out of his 15 scouts, four to seven are likely to be involved in building the Little Library.
Asked what he hopes this project will do for his scouts, Lain said it will show them another way to help the community.
The project, that was to begin Sept. 15, is at no cost to the library.
