InRoads Credit Union has donated $88,259.15 to Scappoose, St. Helens and Rainier High Schools for the coming school year as part of the agency's Team Up for Schools program.
Created by InRoads Credit Union, Team Up for Schools encourages members to use a special, credit-union issued high-school-themed debit card for all of their shopping. When they do, the credit union contributes 5¢ for every transaction. The program raised $15,185.10 more for local schools this year over last for an increase of over 20%.
InRoads Credit Union President/CEO Brooke Van Vleet has presented donations to each of the three participating school boards and thanked members for their participation in the program.
“The Team Up for Schools program has become one of our favorite fundraisers at InRoads,” Van Vleet said. “Our members have helped us raise over $234,000 for local high schools over the past four years. We look forward to continuing the program next year and beyond.”
This year, St. Helens High School received $46,309.60, Scappoose High School received $32,026.95, and Rainier High School received $9,922.60.
More information about the Team Up for Schools program can be found online at inroadscu.org/teamup.
InRoads Credit Union (inroadscu.org) Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.
