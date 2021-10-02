Halloweentown is a tradition in St. Helens and it has been the city’s signature event for decades, drawing people from far and wide.
The events include a community pumpkin lighting ceremony Saturday evening, Oct. 6 and the annual kid’s parade presented by The Chronicle Oct. 30, featuring costumed children and trick-or-treating at the doors of local businesses.
“Halloweentown” came to life shortly after Hollywood came to St. Helens in 1998.
That year, the Disney Company began production of a film for its Disney Channel cable using settings around the Old Town District of St. Helens.
Titled “Halloweentown,” the movie starred Debbie Reynolds as a witch named Aggie.
Aggie visits her daughter and grandchildren at Halloween, continuing her campaign to see her granddaughter Marnie raised as a witch. After an argument with Marnie’s mom, she leaves by hopping a magic bus. Her grandchildren, unbeknown to her, join her as stowaways on the bus. They end up in a place called “Halloweentown.”
St. Helens stars as the town in the movie and one of the climax moments of the film occurs in Columbia Theater.
Another major scene in the movie is re-enacted each year in St. Helens, the lighting of the bigger than life jack-o’-lantern in the plaza in front of the courthouse.
The lighting of a large pumpkin sitting in the Courthouse Square the Riverfront District of St. Helens is a major element of the holiday celebration.
The 2021 Halloweentown Pumpkin Lighting with Official Ambassadors ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
The pumpkin stays lit throughout the month.
Happy October! Fall is a special time in St. Helens.
