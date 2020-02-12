UPDATE 2:38 p.m.: The lockdown at CMHS has been lifted by school officials. Columbia County Sheriff deputies are on scene conducting a room to room search. This search will include backpacks, coats and other materials that school officials asked each student to leave in the rooms before they left the building.
School principal Jim Helmen and Clatskanie School Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz conducted a debriefing with teachers and staff after the lockdown was lifted and the students had left the building. Helmen and Hurowitz said the staff, teachers and students all conducted themselves appropriately during the incident.
The investigation into the two threats that were made Tuesday and Wednesday at the school are being conducted by school administrators and Columbia County Sheriff deputies. Helmen said school will be in session and follow a normal schedule tomorrow and counselors will be available for students.
UPDATE 1:50 p.m.: Students are set to be released from CMHS and Clatskanie Elementary School, with law enforcement set to remain at the site for further investigation.
Clatskanie Middle/High school went on a lockdown this afternoon, which is continuing at this time. This is the second disruption in classes in two days. Yesterday at about 11:15, a threat message was discovered one of the girl’s bathrooms at the high school. The school went into lockout at that point. Which means that the classes would continue but students were not allowed to exit or enter the school.
School officials are following specific lockdown procedures in this latest incident. Students are set to be released from CMHS and Clatskanie Elementary School early, at 1:36 p.m.
Follow this developing story here at The Chronicle.
