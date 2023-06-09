The following is a press release from the City of St. Helens:
The St. Helens Police Department is seeking additional information from the public related to an investigation involving the unlawful use of a global positioning system (GPS) device and stalking which occurred in St. Helens, Oregon.
On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the Portland Police Bureau arrested Tyrone Rucker, 41, of St. Helens near Marine Drive in Portland, Oregon on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was related to a St. Helens Police Department investigation which began on March 20, 2023, when a citizen reported that they discovered multiple mobile trackers hidden on their vehicle.
After receiving the initial report, St. Helens detectives executed multiple search warrants for electronic data related to the mobile trackers and financial records related to a subscription service used to monitor the trackers.
Based on evidence, St. Helens officers executed an additional search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of North 10th Street in St. Helens. New evidence was discovered in the residence; however, Rucker was not located.
On May 9, 2023, St. Helens investigators presented evidence to a Columbia County Grand Jury. The Jury indicted Rucker for Unlawful Use of a Global Positioning System, Stalking, Tampering with a Witness, and Coercion. A warrant was issued for Tucker’s arrest.
The St. Helens Police Department was assisted by the United States Marshals Service, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and the Portland Police Bureau in locating Rucker. Rucker was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center for the arrest warrant.
This investigation was a collaborative effort with assistance provided by the Sherwood Police Department, the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone who has had contact with Rucker since March 2023 and has information related to this case is encouraged to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-3333 and request to speak with Detective Gaston or Detective Smith.
For further information regarding this press release, please contact Communications Officer Crystal King at cking@sthelensoregon.gov.
