The following is a press release from the City of St. Helens:

The St. Helens Police Department is seeking additional information from the public related to an investigation involving the unlawful use of a global positioning system (GPS) device and stalking which occurred in St. Helens, Oregon.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the Portland Police Bureau arrested Tyrone Rucker, 41, of St. Helens near Marine Drive in Portland, Oregon on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was related to a St. Helens Police Department investigation which began on March 20, 2023, when a citizen reported that they discovered multiple mobile trackers hidden on their vehicle.

