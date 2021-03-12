The Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District has released its annual operations report with a statement about the challenges ahead.
"Our team was able to accomplish many projects and requests for service, including inspections, community risk reduction, training, complaints, and other needs from the residents of the district and other government agencies, manage COVID-19 conditions, reverse the consolidation process and we were still able to respond to 1,916 emergency calls," Chief Jeff Pricher writes in the introduction of the report.
With changes to tax laws, and threats to the district's budget from tax increment financing (Urban Renewal District), enterprise zones and other state and local tax deferment programs, Pricher states that the fire district is facing what he said are very significant financial challenges in the near future.
"Subsequently, we will be looking for support to potentially establish a new permanent rate, eliminating the need for us to ask for a levy renewal every five years, to maintain operations." Pricher said.
The report also outlines the fire district's five future goals.
1.Increase 24 hour staffing to provide two (2) ambulances 24 hours a day instead of 12 hours a day now.
2.Fill vacant Administrative and Division Chief vacancy
3.Stabilize the Budget
4.Submit ballot initiative for May 2021 Election (Bond or Levy, based upon board decision)
5. Update the Strategic Plan for a one (1), five (5), 10-and 20-year approach
