For St. Helens High School (SHHS) sports, 2022 presented its share of triumphs and challenges.
Moving forward to 2023, let’s take a look back on the year that was and what we can anticipate in the New Year.
Michael Lady is the Athletic Director for St. Helens High School, and while he is new to the position this year, he was happy to share how the school is competing and what the coaches and team players hope to accomplish in 2023.
This season, St. Helens changed divisions from the 5A classification to a 4A league called the Cowapa League. The school teams will compete with Astoria, Seaside, Tillamook, and Scappoose, among others. There has been a learning curve with some of their new opponents, but plenty of room to grow.
Looking back
Lady detailed some of the successes that different programs at the school had in the fall.
“Our girls’ volleyball team started off rather slow, but by the end of the year they sort of got things together,” Lady said. “They actually made the play-in round of the OSAA playoffs, they did eventually go on to lose against a strong Marist Catholic team, but it was nice to see them get an extra game in.”
Lady also noted that the girls’ varsity soccer team made the play-in round for the state playoff and narrowly lost in a penalty shootout against Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. According to Lady, it has been a while since the girls’ team made the playoffs, but he is excited about the program’s future.
“We’re really looking forward to the years ahead for them; they had quite a young team, a lot of freshmen and sophomores at the varsity level, so there’s hopefully some sustained success coming from that group,” Lady said.
The boys’ cross country team saw tremendous individual success for two runners as they sent two of their athletes to the state championship in Eugene.
The football team had a bit of a “down year,” only winning three games, according to Lady, but he also noted they had a tough league. Both Scappoose and Tillamook were state semifinalists at the 4A level. While Lady is enthusiastic about the team’s growth in coming seasons, he said that the team’s coach did step down and finding a new coach will be a challenge.
“Even though it’s challenging, and you know we’re looking for some strong candidates, it’s also exciting that we get to rebuild the program and find someone that’s hopefully going to take it to the next level and sort of start to shift that culture here at St. Helens back into a winning and competitive culture,” Lady said.
Coaching turnover,
other challenges
This year has marked coaching turnover across several St. Helens High School programs. Currently, there is a vacancy for the boys’ soccer team, and the coaches of both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are also new. The two basketball teams are already improving after having tough years over the past couple of seasons. Both teams have already matched their win totals from last year, according to Lady, despite being below .500.
“The future is bright for our programs, it might not be immediate success, but we are really looking forward to it,” Lady said.
Lady is excited about the potential of the school’s wrestling programs and said that participation in girls’ wrestling is a bright spot for the school. According to Lady, about 19 girls signed up for the team, and some schools they compete with have only three or four girls competing.
One of Lady’s important goals is to begin to build some of the feeder programs for the varsity teams so that there are more JV and JV2 teams where players can develop. The high school is also under renovation, so the teams have been using a middle school to play games. Sharing the middle school gym has presented its limitations, but Lady is excited about what the new facility will bring upon completion.
“The middle school already has teams, so we have to work around their schedule; the seating capacity is not as high,” Lady said. “So, there’s a lot of different variables that go into it, but hopefully, you know, in a year or two when the construction’s done, we’re going to have a really great facility that the community is going to be proud of, and rally around.”
In the classroom
While the teams haven’t always had great success on the field, Lady emphasized that in sports, a shared goal and a strong work ethic, are values that go beyond high school athletics.
“Making sure that we’re working hard in school, academically, and getting good grades for our future is just as important. Just trying to create a culture here that, you know, if you’re going to join a team, we’re going to do everything we can to the best of our ability,” Lady said, “We’ve got really great coaches in place to help us with that, but I think it’s just something that we need to continue to help the student-athletes understand that there’s more to athletics than just winning and losing.”
Lady also made sure to make it clear that the community’s involvement makes St. Helens High School so successful, even when the teams aren’t winning games. Lady lauded the booster clubs, which help support the teams financially and help volunteer to staff events. Though there have been some trying seasons during the last few years, Lady believes the best is yet to come.
“The community does rally around our teams, and they do want us to be successful, so that’s something that, you know, they’re putting in the effort, and so we need to make sure that we’re putting the best product we can on the field, on the court, and on the mats,” Lady said.
Follow SHHS sports team game results at osaa.com.
