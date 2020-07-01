As thousands of people across Columbia County and the state continue to struggle with gaining pandemic-related unemployment claims through the Oregon Employment Department, state Rep. Brad Witt is asking for an audit of the agency.
Witt, who represents House District 31, has sent the following letter requesting the audit to the Oregon Secretary of State.
Dear Secretary Bev Clarno, June 30, 2020
It is with grave concern, the utmost urgency and complete frustration that I am respectfully requesting your office initiate a full and complete audit of the Oregon Employment Department and its epic failure to provide timely, regular and consistent unemployment and COVID-19 insurance payments to Oregonians in the wake of the current pandemic.
As you know Secretary Clarno, unemployment insurance was designed as a safety net for Oregonians needing assistance during difficult times. Sadly, our safety net has failed at a time of unprecedented need and desperation by tens of thousands of Oregonians. In my House District alone there are far too many claimants who are yet to receive payments or who have had their payments halted, only to be told to “go to the back of the line” and file another claim.
After four months without state assistance far too many of these Oregonians are in desperate straits. It is on their behalf that I am making this request.
As part of this investigation, please consider the following:
• The status of the money the federal government gave to update the computer system;
• The need for an express lane/ priority pass for those who waited, were denied and told to go to the back of the PUA line;
• The efficacy of job assignments and wasted time of employees waiting for direction from leadership.
Thank you in advance for your prompt response and know that I and my staff stand ready to assist you in this request.
Respectfully,
Representative Brad Witt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.