Unoccupied floating homes in the Columbia River caused a stir south of Scappoose.
At approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, Scappoose Rural Fire Protection (SRFPD) District crews responded to a call in the 23000 block of NW St. Helens Road at Skyline Moorage and Marina. The caller reported two floating homes had broken free and were threatening other residences.
When responders arrived, they found two unoccupied derelict floating homes and one derelict vessel floating within five feet of the marina in the Columbia River at the Multnomah Channel, according to SRFPD.
Responders pushed the structures to the Sauvie Island side of Multnomah Channel.
Crews secured the floating homes and vessel. No injuries were reported.
The Columbia County Sheriff Marine Patrol, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, and Sauvie Island Fire District assisted SRFPD at the scene of the floating homes incident.
