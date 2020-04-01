Police are seeking witnesses to a machete attack that took place in St. Helens on Tuesday, March 31 sometime between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The assault took place in the parking lot behind the St. Helens McDonald’s and Taco Bell located at 58761 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens, according to a release from St. Helens Police.
Officers said Rebecca Lynn Saulsbury, 41, of Tennessee and Edmond Tyler Scott Seaborn, 24, of Tennessee were traveling through the area with another adult female and three children.
On March 31, Saulsbury and Seaborn were engaged in a verbal dispute behind the St. Helens McDonald’s when Saulsbury pulled a machete from her baggage and repeatedly struck Seaborn with the weapon, according to investigators.
Saulsbury and Seaborn were traveling in a dark-colored 2019 Dodge minivan with South Carolina license plates. The van had a roof rack with multiple belongings attached to the top. Saulsbury is a white, heavy-set female wearing a hoodie and dark colored pants at the time of the assault.
Seaborn is a white, slim-built male. He was wearing a jacket and dark colored jeans. Seaborn sought medical treatment at a Vancouver area hospital and was subsequently released.
Saulsbury was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and lodged at the Columbia County Jail. Other charges may be pending.
While St. Helens officers were investigating the assault charges against Saulsbury, it was discovered that Seaborn had allegedly assaulted two minor children in his care.
Seaborn was arrested on charges of assault and criminal mistreatment and lodged at the Columbia County Jail.
While St. Helens Police did not receive any 911 calls related to this incident, police learned that there were multiple vehicles that drove by the scene during the assault. This investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information related to this case, or if you witnessed the attack, you are asked to call St. Helens Police at 503-397-1521.
