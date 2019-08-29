A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 178 miles west of Coos Bay on the Oregon Coast Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake at about 8:07 a.m. in the Pacific Ocean with a depth of 3.3 miles. USGS stated they have received over 100 reports of people feeling the shake but there is not a threat of a tsunami from this earthquake.
No immediate damage or injuries have been reported at this time.
"The earthquake is on the Blanco Fracture Zone and this is where you have the Juan De Fuca Plate sliding against the Pacific Plate," said Althea Rizzo, Oregon Emergency Management Geological Hazards Program Coordinator.
Rizzo said the area gets lots of earthquakes such as this larger one, but they are so far away from the coast they don’t have any impact other than reminding us that earthquakes can happen at any time.
"There is no relation between this area and the Subduction Zone," Rizzo said. "They are on opposite sides of the Juan De Fuca Plate."
“This is a great opportunity to spend some time this weekend talking to your family about emergency preparedness,” Rizzo said. “Make a plan do something this weekend while you have the extra time to be better prepared. it could be buying extra bottled water, extra food and practicing your tsunami evacuation route."
For more information about disaster preparedness, visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency website at ready.gov. Rizzo also recommends that you contact your local fire department to find out if there is an active Community Emergency Response Team group in your city of town and how to get involved.
