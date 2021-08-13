The Pacific Northwest Martial Arts Academy students and instructors are back home in St. Helens following competition at the 17th Annual World Class Taekwondo Championship Aug. 7 in Portland.
“The tournament had schools from all over the Pacific Northwest including Tacoma, Washington and as far away as Billings Montana,” St. Helens academy owner Michal Carlson said.
Eleven students from the St. Helens academy attended the competition, including Kayla Caven, Deric Coberly, Ash, Cara and Sawyer Heinze, Thomas Louie, Issac Ritenour, Meuy Saecho, Evelyn Shirley, June Van Dolah and Jaxon Van Dolah-Werner. The students were accompanied by Master Michael Carlson, Mary Carlson, Master Allen and Grandmaster Lewis.
Carlson said the age of the local students who competed is from four to 49.
During the Portland competition, the St. Helens students received six Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze Medals in Sparring. Two Silver and two Bronze Metals in Forms. Three Gold and three Silver in Board Breaking and two Gold Medals in Obstacle Course.
The St. Helens Northwest Martial Arts Academy is located at 431 S. Columbia Boulevard. To reach the academy, call 503-369-0657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.