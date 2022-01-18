The future of masking in Oregon hangs in the balance as the state approaches the hearing date of a proposed permanent mask rule.
The Chronicle asked locals, businesses, and first responders for their thoughts on the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) proposal before the hearing this Thursday, Jan. 20.
Local perspective
“I think that that’s everyone’s individual choice,” St. Helens resident Georgia Labato said. “And if they feel like they need to wear a mask then they should and if they feel like they don’t need to wear a mask, they should have that right. I think that what they’re trying to do is absolute - excuse my French - B.S.”
Labato said despite working for TriMet, a Portland transportation service, her opinions are not swayed by her line of work.
“I drive basically a petri dish around every day, and I still don’t believe that you should be required to get vaccinated or to wear a mask,” she said.
“We’ve already had COVID a couple of times actually, and recovered from it,” Mark Leavitt, standing alongside Labato, said. “And no health problems whatsoever. And in my opinion, you know, strong immune systems are the only thing that is going to be able to get the world out of the situation.”
Leavitt added that there is little benefit to a permanent mask mandate when most people do not wear their masks properly.
“Most people wear them around their chin and pretend, literally people walk around and pretend to wear a mask properly or pretend to be wearing the proper mask which does nobody any good, I mean you’re fooling yourself if you think they are,” he said. “Maybe (it helps) a little bit in some situations, hospital stuff like that,” he said. “Sure, I understand it, but in general, I don’t agree with it.”
The Chronicle also spoke with St. Helens resident and EZ Mow Owner Maximo Pena.
“We’re out here working really hard,” he said, setting aside his landscaping tools. “That’s not cool to us.”
Pena added that some jobs are not suited to a permanent indoor mask mandate.
“I mean, it’s weird nobody else is calling us,” Pena said. “I think for construction workers, especially landscapers, people like that, that’s kind of not fair. I understand if you like cooking someone’s food or serving at a restaurant, but despite that, (they should) pick and choose a little better.”
Businesses
The Chronicle reached out to Walmart’s Director of Corporate Communications Charles Crowson to determine the corporate chain’s response to the indoor mask mandate.
“We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission,” Crowson said. “In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.”
We asked UFCW Local 555, a union representing Fred Meyer associates with headquarters in Tigard, Oregon, to connect us with workers inside the industry, whose perspectives may differ from the corporate policy.
The union representative declined our request, but we did receive a response.
“After talking this over with a few folks, I think we are going to pass on this media inquiry. Thank you for reaching out,” UFCW 555 Communications Lead Miles Eshaia said.
First responders
In an Aug. 19 open letter to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Brian Pixley condemned the governor’s move to reinstate indoor mask requirements in response to a sharp rise in cases and the emergence of the Delta Variant.
The letter reads in part as follows.
“As Sheriff, it is my responsibility to provide for the peace and safety of those in Columbia County,” his letter reads. “I believe it is in the best interest of Columbia County, and all other counties throughout Oregon, to retain local control over decisions affecting the public health and safety and to protect the individual choice of those we represent.”
“We have had enough of your overreaching mandates and bullying threats. In short, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing vaccination requirements or mask mandates.”
We also requested comments from Columbia River Fire and Rescue personnel.
“You are probably needing to reach out to public health, as we do not carry any data nor have any expertise to determine a true perspective outside of the fact we will follow OHA ruling on masks to maintain our ambulance franchise,” CRFR’s Public Communications Officer Jennifer Motherway said.
A Dec. 29 poll conducted by The Chronicle asked whether readers agreed with the proposal to make Oregon’s indoor mask mandate indefinite. 79% of respondents said no, while 29% of respondents said yes.
The proposal
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) filed a proposed rulemaking notice for a permanent mask rule on Dec. 10 with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, requesting changes to the current rule which expires Feb. 8, 2022.
The proposed permanent rule, if effected, would replace the current 180-day temporary rule with one of “indefinite” duration.
“This is necessary to control COVID-19, reduce hospitalizations and deaths, and provide general health protection to people in Oregon,” the proposed rule change states.
The rule generally applies to all businesses in Oregon. The OHA is also proposing a civil penalty of $500 per person per day for non-compliance with the rule.
OHA Public Communications Officer Jonathan Modie said enforcement of the rule will be “complaint-driven” and that members of the public can send their complaints regarding mask noncompliance to covid.19@dhsoha.state.or.us or OSHA at https://osha.oregon.gov/workers/Pages/index.aspx.
The Jan. 20 hearing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon over Zoom and include public testimony.
To submit comments or to be added to the interested parties list, email publichealth.rules@dhsoha.state.or.us.
The OHA will consider implementing changes to the rule's language based on those comments, according to Modie, and plans on filing the rule with the Secretary of State’s office in late-January/early February.
Written comments will be accepted up until Jan. 24.
