A retired St. Helens High School teacher was attacked at his residence by an unknown suspect on Friday, Sept. 20.
The St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) responded to the report of an assault on Park Street at approximately 2:09 p.m. that day. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, David Schmor, of St. Helens, injured inside his residence.
Schmor reported an assault by an unidentified suspect who used a knife in the assault and fled the scene prior to the SHPD’s arrival. The attacker was described as being male, wearing dark clothing and a mask that hid his face.
According to the SHPD, the “mask” was actually dark sunglasses and a bandana. A K9 unit was deployed to track the suspect, but he was not found.
Schmor was transported to a Portland area hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his head and stomach area.
Despite the strange circumstances surrounding the masked attacker, police said the public is not in immediate danger.
“Based on information that we have received that we are not releasing at this time due to this being an active investigation, investigators do not have a reason to believe that there is an active public safety threat,” Detective Dustin King said.
King said the department pulled multiple resources from multiple agencies, including the Oregon State Police crime lab and their reconstruction unit, who helped reconstruct the crime scene. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the initial response to the scene.
The SHPD is currently following up on multiple leads, according to King, and continue to actively investigate the case.
As the investigation is ongoing, The Chronicle will update this story as new information becomes available.
Anyone with any information regarding the assault is asked to contact the SHPD at 503-397-1521.
