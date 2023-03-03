Workers, patients and visitors in health care settings will no longer be required to wear masks starting April 3, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

Masks Off

The OHA is rescinding provisions in Oregon Administrative Rule (OAR) 333-019-1011 that require workers in health care settings – such as hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers, complementary and alternative medicine locations – to wear masks.

The requirement has been in effect since August 2021.

