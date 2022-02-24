Following the announcement by the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown that the indoor mask mandate will be lifted March 19, the St. Helens School District issued the following letter to area parents.
Dear St. Helens School District Students, Staff, and Community:
Today, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced they will lift statewide mask requirements for indoor public spaces and Oregon’s schools on March 19, 2022. After that time, mask requirements will be a local decision.
Earlier this month, OHA announced that the K-12 mask rule would be lifted on March 31, 2022. However, current modeling from Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU) indicates that hospitalizations will fall below 400 or fewer Oregonians per day by March 19, 2022, a level the state experienced before the arrival of the Omicron variant in Oregon.
At last night’s St. Helens School Board meeting the Board directed Superintendent Stockwell to plan for allowing masks to be optional as soon as it becomes a matter of a local decision. Given the update from OHA, as of March 19, 2022, the wearing of masks will be optional in the St. Helens School District. Special considerations and plans will be developed for pre-school and medically fragile students.
At this time quarantine and isolation rules will still be in effect after March 19, 2022, however, this places our Schools and Local Public Health Authorities in a difficult position as we work to keep students healthy and in school.The St. Helens School District is actively advocating to modify the current quarantine and isolation rules to better align with an endemic.
As a district, we understand how difficult the past two years have been and know the concern felt moving into a pandemic will likely be felt as we shift out to an endemic. We hope students, staff, and community members truly embrace optional mask-wearing as a choice and support those choosing not to wear a mask as much as those choosing to wear a mask.
It is important to continue implementation of indoor face coverings in schools at least until March 19, 2022, to help Oregon fully overcome its largest COVID-19 surge brought on by the Omicron variant.
