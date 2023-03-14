The St. Helens School District hopes to secure a $4 million matching grant from the State of Oregon to help fund the construction at St. Helens High School.

However, the district must pass a $4 million bond in the May 16 Special Election to secure the matching grant.

Bond Measure

The St. Helens School District will gain a $4 million grant from the state if voters approve the May bond measure.

Superintendent Scot Stockwell said the district is in a unique position because if voters approve the bond, the district will receive a 1:1 matching grant from the State of Oregon that will not increase taxes for voters. This is a result of the increasing population of St. Helens.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite type of movie?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.