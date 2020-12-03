Time is running our for people with Medicare to make changes to their health plans and prescription drug coverage for 2021.
Medicare’s open enrollment period for 2021 benefits ends Monday, Dec. 7.
According to the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, consumers need to take note of the 2021 plan year.
- 29 prescription drug plans
A variety of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, including a new Medicare Medical Savings Account MA option, are available in all Oregon counties (only two MA plan options are available in Baker, Gilliam, Harney, Lake, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, and Wallowa counties)
- Part D senior savings model for diabetic supplies
- Acupuncture, telehealth, and other virtual services
- End-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients can enroll in Medicare Advantage plans for 2021
Visit Medicare.gov/Plan-Compare to find 2021 health and drug plans, compare coverage options, or estimate Medicare costs. For more details, check out Medicare.gov or the 2021 Oregon Guide to Medicare Insurance Plans viewed online at dcbspage.org/2021guide.
Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older and for certain younger people with disabilities. Every fall, Medicare users have a chance to evaluate and potentially change their Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. Medicare plans and drug formularies change each year, so it’s important for Oregonians who are enrolled in Medicare to evaluate their plan options and make changes during open enrollment, which is from October 15 to December 7.
The Oregon Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program is available to help Medicare members understand the information. To help stop the spread of the virus and to keep counselors and vulnerable Medicare beneficiaries safe, SHIBA is only providing phone, email, or web meeting counseling sessions until further notice. All Medicare open enrollment information sessions will be held virtually through live and recorded webinars available on SHIBA’s website.
SHIBA counselors can help Oregonians navigate the Medicare.gov Plan Finder Tool (Medicare.gov/plan-compare) to enter prescriptions and compare the cost and benefits of individual drug plans, provide enrollment guidance, and answer any other questions related to Medicare benefits. You can find help by calling 800-722-4134 (toll-free) or visiting SHIBA.Oregon.gov.
Find local help by calling 800-722-4134 (toll-free) or visiting SHIBA.Oregon.gov. Follow SHIBA on Facebook and Twitter.
