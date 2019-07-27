The search is on for a new Joint Chief at Columbia River Fire & Rescue and Scappoose Fire and the public will have the chance to meet the candidates.
CRFR is holding a Meet and Greet from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 to give the public the chance to hear from the five candidates. The event will be held at CCOM, Columbia County's 911 location, at 58611 McNulty Way in St. Helens.
CRFR Recruitment and Retention Coordinator and Public Information Officer Jennifer Motherway said nine people applied for the position and the list has been narrowed to five. Read Specific details about the candidates in the attached.
According the Motherway, the Joint Fire Chief serves at the will of the Scappoose Fire District Board of Directors and is responsible for the administration of all personnel, equipment, and budgeted funds of both Fire Districts.
"The Chief shall be responsible for overall command of fire suppression, fire prevention, fire investigation, emergency medical service, and public education," she said. "The Fire Chief is responsible for the development of short- and long-term plans for the Districts’ operations."
The salary range for the Joint Chief is between $120,000 and $140,000.
Motherway said following the Meet and Greet, candidate interviews will take place on July 29, with a potential contingent offer by the July 30, by the joint Fire Board.
The new Joint Chief will replace Mike Greisen who is retiring.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.