A community ceremony is scheduled for Memorial Day in Columbia County at the Columbia City Veterans Park.
The event will include speakers, a Color Guard, flag raising, and music. The event begins at 11 a.m. The park is just off Highway 30 at Columbia City.
Earlier in the morning, members with the St. Helens Lions Club will carefully position American flags along streets in St. Helens as a tribute to veterans.
