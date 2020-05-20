Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the traditional day Memorial Day observations in Columbia County have been scaled back or cancelled.
In Columbia City, the annual Veteran’s Park ceremonies are canceled, but Columbia City representations are planning to post American flags at the site on Memorial Day morning, May 25.
In Clatskanie, American Legion President Lori Sherman said the the traditional veteran’s breakfast and the Memorial Day service are canceled. American flags and veteran’s boots will still be placed along Highway 30 on Friday, May 22, and taken down on Tuesday, May 26 by Piercing Arrow Private School. Volunteers are welcome to help. The Clatskanie Legion will be placing flags at the cemeteries as well.
The Oregon Military Department will conduct flyovers in parts of Oregon to honor veterans, hospital workers, and those on the frontline dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the flyovers will not be conducted over Columbia County. See the locations with this story.
