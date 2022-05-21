The Chronicle will present a special Memorial Day section in the May 25 print edition. The following is a glimpse of what to look for.
The history of Memorial Day
Memorial Day took shape in many forms for years prior to its formal establishment, in 1873, New York State formally recognized Memorial Day by making the day a legal holiday on the state’s calendar—other states started following suit.
Then, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971 by an act of Congress, though it was formerly known as Decoration Day because mourners would place flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers they were memorializing—which defined the holiday as a time to memorialize the people who died while serving in the U.S. military.
The holiday, which was once observed every May 30, is now observed on the last Monday in May, and for many, it unofficially marks the beginning of summer.
The date is not without controversy for this reason—some veterans groups, concerned that more Americans associate the holiday with the first long weekend of the summer and not its intended purpose to honor the nation’s war dead, continued to lobby for a return to the May 30 observances.
Memorial Day has its roots in the anniversary of the Civil War ending in 1865. By the late 1860s, Americans in various towns and cities had begun holding springtime tributes to these countless fallen soldiers, decorating their graves with flowers and reciting prayers.
Among historians, the consensus is unclear about where exactly this tradition originated; numerous different communities may have independently initiated the memorial gatherings—including African American soldiers who had served in the war and now celebrated their freedom from white slave owners in the North and the South.
According to American historian Barbara Maranzani, on May 1, 1865, more than 1,000 people recently freed from enslavement, accompanied by regiments of the U.S. Colored Troops (including the Massachusetts 54th Infantry) and a handful of white Charlestonians, gathered in the camp to consecrate a new, proper burial site for the Union dead. The group sang hymns, gave readings and distributed flowers around the cemetery, which they dedicated to the “Martyrs of the Race Course.”
Records show that one of the earliest Memorial Day commemorations was organized by a group of formerly enslaved people in Charleston, South Carolina less than a month after the Confederacy surrendered in 1865. Nevertheless, in 1966 the federal government declared Waterloo, New York, the official birthplace of Memorial Day.
As a tradition over the years, cities and towns across the United States host Memorial Day parades and other events each year, often incorporating military personnel and members of veterans’ organizations. Families hold barbecues and graveside services, and Veterans of Foreign Affairs (VFW) posts gather to memorialize their fellow soldiers.
Some wear a red poppy in remembrance of those fallen in war—a tradition that began with the World War I poem, “In Flanders Fields,” by John McCrae.
Despite the increasing celebration of the holiday as a summer rite of passage, there are some formal rituals still on the books, Maranzani wrote.
- The American flag should be hung at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, then raised to the top of the staff.
- Since 2000, when the U.S. Congress passed legislation, all Americans are encouraged to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.
- The federal government has also used the holiday to honor non-veterans—the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated on Memorial Day 1922.
For more information, contact the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum at 360-751-7039. The Columbia County Museum Association may be reached at 971-225-3971.
