This Memorial Day holiday weekend is traditionally the start of the summer vacation season, but the current COVID-19 pandemic has greatly changed where people can go and what they can do in Oregon.
Even though most counties in the state are into the Phase 1 of Governor Kate Brown's reopening framework, state and local authorities are urging caution.
Brown, joined by 26 mayors from across the state, is urging all Oregonians, especially Portland metro area residents, to keep it local this Memorial Day weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter signed by the mayors, Brown writes, "After the sacrifices Oregonians have made to stay home to save lives, counties are just now beginning the process of gradually and safely reopening their communities and economies. Phase I counties worked hard to make sure they have the hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients from their communities, and the ability to test, trace, and isolate new cases. But those resources will be quickly overwhelmed if visitors flood Oregon’s reopened communities this weekend and unknowingly spark a COVID-19 outbreak."
Brown and the mayors are urging Oregonians to stay close to home, and to support local businesses and communities this Memorial Day weekend
“Together we are asking all Oregonians to please keep it local this Memorial Day. Be good neighbors this weekend––stay local and stay safe," the letter states.
“If you love the coast, stay home for now and plan your trip in the summer. If you love the Columbia Gorge, keep it local this weekend and visit later on. If you love Central Oregon, it’ll still be there in a few weeks.
“This Memorial Day weekend, a backyard barbecue or a small family gathering is the best way to stay healthy as we build a safe and strong Oregon. If you want to get outdoors, find a place to hike or bike or paddle close to home. And, please, wear a face covering when you are around others.”
Still, authorities in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City and other coastal locations are bracing for what could be a wave of tourists anxious to break away from the Stay Home order restrictions.
Virus Update
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 147, according to the Oregon Health Authority's latest report issued on Friday, May 22.
OHA reported 45 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 3,864.
The new cases are reported in Clackamas (5), Clatsop (2), Curry (1), Jackson (3), Linn (2), Malheur (4), Marion (8), Multnomah (11), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (10).
According to the Columbia County Health Department's COVID-19 website last update May 21, there were still no deaths linked to the virus, 16 cases have been confirmed, 1,309 peoople have tested negative and 15 people have recovered.
Oregon’s 146th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 18 and died May 20, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 147th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 25 and died May 8, at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Due to data reconciliation, one presumptive case had updated information and their case status was changed to reflect the new information.
To see more case and county level data, visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day, at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.