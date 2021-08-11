A public memorial service for Oregon State Police Sergeant John Burright will be held at 1 p.m. August 25, at the Salem Armory located at 2310 17th St. NE, in Salem.
Burright passed away on May 4, 2021, following a nearly 20-year battle after a tragic traffic incident left him with debilitating and career-ending injuries. Burright suffered injuries September 4, 2001, when he was struck at the side of Interstate 5 while assisting a disabled motorist.
The incident instantly claimed the lives of Sr. Trooper Maria Mignano and Albany Police Department Officer Jason Hoerauf.
An emergency vehicle procession from Albany to the Salem Armory will precede the August 25 service.
The family requests their privacy be respected.
Public donations to donate to support the Burright family may be made through the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. Donations may be made in person at any US Bank location or online through the “support us” tab on the Foundation’s website at www.oregonfallenbadge.com.
All donations collected by the Foundation during this time will be given to the Burright family.
Obituary for John Richard Burright - https://legcy.co/3xBOWwP
