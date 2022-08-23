Daniel Harro

Former Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District firefighter Daniel Harro and his twin brother, Mark, perished in a plane crash in Idaho.

 Courtesy from Bend Fire & Rescue

A former Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District firefighter and his brother will be laid to rest this weekend in Bend.

Bend Fire & Rescue (BFR) plans a joint memorial service for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

The brothers died on Aug. 15 after taking off from the Johnson Creek airstrip near Yellow Pine, Idaho. They were the only two occupants of the aircraft along with Daniel and Elisif’s dog, Cinder, who miraculously survived and is recovering at home in Bend.

