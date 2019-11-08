Oregon’s Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced a nearly $8.5 million electric infrastructure investment in West Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc., a Vernonia-based co-op which serves communities throughout Columbia, Yamhill, Tillamook, Washington, and Clatsop counties.
Merkley serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees funding for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) program that funded today’s grant.
“As I travel around our state to meet with community leadership and hold annual town halls in each of Oregon’s 36 counties, I hear from families and local leaders about important efforts, big and small, to make our communities more energy efficient,” Merkley said. “For Oregon’s rural communities, electric co-ops play a critical role in achieving that goal. This USDA investment will help West Oregon Electric Cooperative modernize its energy infrastructure—meaning savings for Oregonians, and reduced energy use for our environment.”
“Electric co-ops are a crucial part of our country’s urgent need to improve energy efficiency, both to keep utility bills affordable for rural consumers and to lower energy use overall,” Wyden said. “This federal investment in West Oregon Electric Cooperative achieves those goals for Oregonians living in our state’s northwest corner.”
The investment, which is part of a $1.2 billion USDA Rural Development program, will connect 79 new consumers, fund 8 new miles and improve 41 miles of existing line, including four transmission miles.
These infrastructure improvements will enhance distribution capacity and ensure greater energy reliability for over 4,400 Oregonians who are serviced by West Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc.
