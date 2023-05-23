A lot has changed in St. Helens over the past 40 years, but one of the mainstays in the community is Berry Bright Preschool, which is celebrating its fortieth year of being open.
The preschool, which is housed in the First United Methodist Church at 560 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens, has served generations of youngsters in St. Helens since 1983. Founder Sally Evans, who is the founder of the preschool, set out with a passion for teaching kids and wanted to start her own.
“I had wanted to be a teacher ever since I was a little girl. I used to bring home leftover worksheets from school and have the neighbor kids be my students, and I was the teacher,” Evans said. “I went to San Diego State College and was in the School of Education when I met my hubby and chose to get married instead of finishing. I had the opportunity to teach preschool, and that’s where my journey began.”
Berry Bright is a private Christian Preschool that teaches 3-year-olds turning 4, 4 turning 5 and will be offering Kindergarten for 5-year-olds turning 6 this fall. Berry Bright began when Evans split off from another preschool and started her own.
“There was a split from another preschool, and they needed somebody to start a new one. And I didn’t have the full degree, but I had had three years, and I said, ‘Can I try,’” Evans said.
The result has been a preschool that has served the community for almost four decades now. Evans served hundreds of kids in the community, including college star and NFL pro Derek Anderson. Evans taught for 33 years before retiring in 2015.
Enrollment in the school for this year is at about 50 kids for the year. Students come in on different days, but the class size is about 12 students per session. Current teachers Shelly Crafton and Deborah Renee Houben pride the school on giving the kids the social skills and early academics to prepare kids for their future schooling.
“A lot of it is social. We really teach them how to be in an environment with other peers, and how to act, how to be respectful of others, how to play, how to share,” Crafton said. “We get the academic in there, too, because we’re doing a couple papers a day, doing some activities. But overall, for preschool, bigger than anything else, is to teach [social skills].”
Over the past few COVID-affected years, this social component has been even more critical. When the pandemic shut down the world in March of 2020, Berry Bright had to shut its doors as well, as the First United Methodist Church, where the school is housed, closed. In September of 2021, Berry Bright reopened with smaller class sizes amid the mask mandates of the early phases of post-COVID.
“Those kids that came in, they were just so excited to be around and play with other people and other kids; it was just like this excitement! But yet, they had no clue how to be around other people, you could tell,” Crafton said. “And Deb and I have since then called them ‘COVID kids.’ Our COVID kids are, we’re still having those kids that all they know is COVID.”
The teachers emphasized the impact that the time spent at home and away from kids their age affected children’s schooling immensely. When asked what their motivation is to continue and what has made the greatest impact on them, the teachers said it’s the connection with the kids and the families.
“It’s not just the students; it’s the families. We get to teach; we’ve had some five or six kids in a family, we get to teach every one of them,” Crafton said. “We get a really strong relationship with that family and the community.”
Each of the teachers had stories about seeing their students in public and having the joy of those kids coming up to the tune of “Hi teacher, hi teacher!” Kindergarten teacher Jani Sakultarawattn told a story of having her mailman, all grown up, still call her “Teacher Jani” more than a decade after she taught him.
Crafton began in 2002, and in her 21 years in the program, she’s already seeing generations of families. She’s now been teaching her “kids’ kids.” One of the benefits of attending Berry Bright, according to the teachers, is the individual focus that each student receives because of their smaller class sizes compared to the public schools.
“If a student is enrolled in Berry Bright, they get a lot more one-on-one work, and relationship there is built in a different way than when they go to a public school that has a group of 30 kids,” Crafton said. “We do work really closely with the parents, and if there’s a kid that’s struggling somewhere, there’s communication with us and the parents, and we help the parents get the child grounded in wherever they’re at so they can move forward.”
At the end of the day, for the whole Berry Bright staff, their goal is to make a positive change in a kid’s life.
“I would like to think that we all impacted lives,” Evans said. “We knew the kids, we had fun with the kids, we loved the kids.”
Berry Bright is hosting an open house Wednesday, May 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enrollment is open now and will be open until the beginning of the school year.
