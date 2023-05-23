A lot has changed in St. Helens over the past 40 years, but one of the mainstays in the community is Berry Bright Preschool, which is celebrating its fortieth year of being open.

Berry Bright Photo 2

Berry Bright is located in the First United Methodist Church at 560 Columbia Blvd in St. Helens.

The preschool, which is housed in the First United Methodist Church at 560 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens, has served generations of youngsters in St. Helens since 1983. Founder Sally Evans, who is the founder of the preschool, set out with a passion for teaching kids and wanted to start her own.

“I had wanted to be a teacher ever since I was a little girl. I used to bring home leftover worksheets from school and have the neighbor kids be my students, and I was the teacher,” Evans said. “I went to San Diego State College and was in the School of Education when I met my hubby and chose to get married instead of finishing. I had the opportunity to teach preschool, and that’s where my journey began.”

Berry Bright Photo 1

Berry Bright founder Sally Evans stands with former pupil and NFL quarterback Derek Anderson.
