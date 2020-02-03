The search for Kenny Lee Landreth, of St. Helens, ended on Jan. 31 after his body was found in what authorities call a hard-to-access area of thick, overgrown brush.
According to a release from Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, at about 4 p.m. on January 31, searchers located the body of the missing 45-year old.
This discovery ended six days of searching for the missing St. Helens man. Although there were no initial indicators of foul play, Pixley said CCSO is conducting a full investigation into the unfortunate event.
“On behalf of CCSO and the Landreth family, we would like to thank all the agencies that participated in the search, Warren Community Fellowship for the use of their facility as Incident Command, and the entire Columbia County community for all of the support over the past week,” Pixley said in the release. “Our condolences go out to the Landreth family and we ask for privacy so they may deal with this tragic loss.”
Landreth was last seen in the Warren area on Saturday night, Jan. 30. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office launched the search for Landreth on Sunday and began asking for anyone who lives or owns property in the area to check all outbuildings and vehicles, as well as walk their property to see if Landreth might be in the area.
Following that effort, multiple agencies and volunteers joined the search on Monday, Jan. 27. A command post was established at the Warren Community Fellowship Church just off Highway 30 to coordinate the search.
The search was suspended on Friday morning, Jan. 31, and a recovery mission had been scheduled for Saturday morning. Late Friday, Pixley issued the statement that Landreth’s body had been found. No details of how Landreth died have been released.
