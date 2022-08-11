As monkeypox cases continue to climb in Oregon, the state is working to control the outbreak before it becomes a statewide pandemic.

Monkeypox

This series of photos provided by the OHA show the monkeypox on human skin.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health official, said the Oregon Health Authority is working to spread information and a limited number of vaccines to help slow the spread of the virus, which has so far mostly impacted gay and bisexual men.

As of Thursday, 95 cases have been confirmed in Oregon, with 92 among men. The three women infected are among the most recent cases confirmed in the state.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.