As monkeypox cases continue to climb in Oregon, the state is working to control the outbreak before it becomes a statewide pandemic.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health official, said the Oregon Health Authority is working to spread information and a limited number of vaccines to help slow the spread of the virus, which has so far mostly impacted gay and bisexual men.
As of Thursday, 95 cases have been confirmed in Oregon, with 92 among men. The three women infected are among the most recent cases confirmed in the state.
Coos County announced its first case last week, and Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness, said no additional cases have been located in the county.
Sidelinger said while another pandemic on the heels of COVID-19 is disturbing, monkeypox is a vastly different kind of virus.
“It might seem like too much to now have another outbreak of another infectious disease as we continue t recover from COVID 19,” Sidelinger said. “The good news is although monkeypox is a severe public health concern, it is not another COVID-19. It does not spread the same was as COVID 19. Fortunately, there have been no deaths in Oregon and the United States. We are not recommending vaccinations for the general population."
While the virus has spread mostly in the LGBTQ community, Sidelinger emphasized anyone can catch it if they come into close contact with someone who has been infected.
"Right now, in Oregon and other states, most cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in gay and bisexual men,” he said. “While this disease does not spread just among men and one's sexual orientation does not make one more susceptible to the virus, the virus is spreading more among those groups."
Sidelinger said in response to the growing cases and growing concerns, OHA will launch a new website dealing specifically with the virus. The page will share information on testing, vaccines and treatments and offer answers to many questions people may have.
In addition, he said the state recently announced those getting tested or vaccinated for the virus can now do so with no out-of-pocket expense.
The cases in Oregon are spread across seven counties and are among the 9,500 cases in the United States and 31,800 cases worldwide.
“Anyone can be diagnosed with monkeypox, and this not a gay disease,” Sidelinger said.
Almost all cases of monkeypox are diagnosed after a person comes into close skin-to-skin contact with someone who has it. It can be passed by contacting clothing, sheets, towels or other items used by an infected person, but those cases are rare.
“Monkeypox may start with a fever, achiness or sore throat, but it may also start with a rash or sores,” Sidelinger said. “If you have symptoms you believe to be monkeypox, contact your health provider.”
The vaccine for monkeypox is effective and has a long record of success. But supplies are very limited. Since the first case was diagnosed in June, Oregon has received 6,803 doses, and fewer than 50 are available at OHA today. Individual county health departments across the state do have some vaccines, but they are being given to only the most at-risk people.
Sidelinger said the state is concentrating on getting first doses to those at rick, with second doses often waiting fur up to three months. Only the most at-risk or pediatric cases, which there have been none so far in Oregon, will get the second dose at four weeks as recommended.
“Anyone can be infected by monkeypox,” Sidelinger said. “Plan ahead if you're attending events where there may be close, skin to skin contact"
Katie Cox, the executive director of the Equity Institute, which reaches out to the gay and lesbian community in Portland said there is a lot of fear and confusion in the LGBTQ community.
“I’m hearing many of my community express confusion about hPMX4,” she said. “Several people I spoke to didn't even know there was a vaccine available. Lack of urgency from the federal government has been concerning. Would that response look any different if it wasn't based in a marginal community?”
Like Sidelinger, Cox emphasized the virus is not a gay disease, and she feels the focus should be on behavior rather than orientation.
“We need to focus on risky behavior and not identity,” Cox said. “Anyone who has skin can get this disease. At this point it's not an if, but a when if will start impacting other communities. Gay, bisexual and queer men are not the only people engaging in skin-to-skin contact."
Cox urged the state and federal governments to support groups like hers that can reach the most at-risk people.
“Information, health and risk access and vaccine availability is not widely known,” she said. “That is why it's vital that community health organizations that are more nimble and tied into their communities get immediate support."
