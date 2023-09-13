Veterans in Columbia County are invited to attend the September 14 meeting of the St. Helens Garden Club to learn about the newly named Gold Star Families Highway in Oregon. We know it as Highway 30, but now we will be honoring Gold Star families who have lost a loved one while serving in the military. The club, along with Columbia City, is currently seeking contributions so that a Gold Star Memorial Marker can be erected at Veteran’s Park in the future.
Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. Blue and Gold Star Marker Chairman Jane Sercombe will be presenting information on the Gold Star program and talk about how everyone can become a part of this endeavor locally and about the Memorial Highway designation in Oregon.
The gathering begins with refreshments at 11:30 a.m. and a presentation at noon in the Library Auditorium. The address is 375 S. 18th St. in St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.