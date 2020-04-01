Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current stay at home orders, the deadline has been extended for the St. Helens If I Were Mayor Student Contest.
Students in grades 4-12 now have until Monday, May 11 to submit their entries to City Hall.
Each year, the St. Helens City Council invites local students to share their creative ideas about what they would do if they were mayor of St. Helens. Three local winners will receive $100 in cash and lunch with Mayor Rick Scholl.
The “If I Were Mayor, I Would…” Student Contest is a partnership with the Oregon Mayors Association (OMA) and is open to local students enrolled in school or being home-schooled for the 2019-2020 school year.
Students can submit entries to City Hall in one of three categories: a poster competition for grades 4-5, an essay competition for grades 6-8, and a digital media presentation for high school students. Completed submissions must be received at City Hall by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11.
A complete contest packet and entry form are available to download on the City’s website at www.ci.st-helens.or.us/news.
Due to current stay at home orders, electronic submittals are the preferred submission method. Entries should be emailed to Deputy City Recorder Lisa Scholl at lisas@ci.st-helens.or.us.
If you are not able to take a high-resolution picture of your poster entry, you can arrange to drop the poster off at St. Helens City Hall by calling 503-366-8216.
A winner from each category will receive $100 cash and lunch with Mayor Rick Scholl. The lunch will be scheduled after stay home orders have been lifted and social distancing guidelines are relaxed. Winning entries will be sent to the state competition for a chance to win a prize worth $500.
All completed submissions will be reviewed at the May 20 City Council Work Session. The Council will evaluate the entries based on creativity, clarity/sincerity of thought, proper use of grammar and subject relevancy.
In past years, St. Helens students who have won at the local level have had great success at the state competition.
For more information, contact Deputy City Recorder Lisa Scholl at 503-366-8216 or lisas@ci.st-helens.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.