New Details posted at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 18
The Chronicle continues to follow the arrest of two woman involved in what police are calling a 'significant mail theft operation' investigation. St. Helens Police tell us that the two suspects are transients who were currently residing in St. Helens.
The mail theft investigation was triggered following a vehicle with the two suspects pulled over by officers for multiple traffic violations.
Investigators said due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and pending charges related to the mail theft, they are not releasing additional details related to the mail theft at this time.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 6 p.m. Sept. 17
A St. Helens Police traffic stop has led to the arrest of two females and the discovery of a 'significant' mail theft operation.
During a police traffic stop shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, St. Helens Police officers discovered significant mail theft from the Columbia County area.
Jessica Ann Ackerman, 34, was lodged at the Columbia County Jail on charges of mail theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Shanika Leann Rice, 29, was lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of mail theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Further charges are pending.
A large portion of the stolen mail recovered by officers was from the Warren area. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation and is in the process of contacting mail theft victims.
Officers said the investigation is on going and they are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
