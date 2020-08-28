Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Members of Bravo Company, 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion are home in Oregon, safe and sound.

The troops from St. Helens, Scappoose, Rainier and surrounding areas arrived Thursday, August 27, at the Portland International Airport greeted by family and friends.

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers return from their Middle East deployment at the Portland International Airport on Aug. 27.

Emotions were high as the soldiers received hugs, kisses and handshakes from loved ones and community members.

Families back together again.
Moments of joy and relief.
Families back together again.

The troops were stationed in the Middle East for the past year serving as a security force element in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

They were mobilized during a community ceremony in October last year at St. Helens High School.

