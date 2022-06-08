The St. Helens High School Band and Guard has returned home from California following a Memorial Day weekend performance in the Disneyland parade.
The students also participated in a Disney recording studio clinic with the Disney Imagination Campus.
During the clinic, the St. Helens High School students sight-read selections of music from Disney movies, recorded them with the help of a professional musician/conductor, and viewed their recording synced with the Disney cartoon scene.
It was a fantastic experience for the students and the parent chaperones who attended! Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the band and guard in the parade. We heard many people comment on how great our band sounded. Even another band performing just before us, was impressed with our Disney and Star Wars music selections. Videos of the parade can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/sthelensbandprogram. The group also visited Hollywood, Santa Monica Pier, The Getty, and Venice Beach during their 5 day trip to LA.
Fundraising opportunities are offered to give as many students as possible the opportunity to attend these kinds of trips. It's such a great bonding experience and shows off what we have here in St. Helens to people from all over the world. The Band & Guard typically travels for performances outside of the State every two years. The following fundraisers are coming up if you would like to support them:
Bottle & Can Drive, St. Helens High School Parking Lot
- Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m.-1p.m.
- Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m-1p.m.
The St. Helens High School Jazz Band will be performing during intermission at 13 Nights on the River on Thursday, June 9. 13 Nights on the River is held in Columbia View Park on the Waterfront in St. Helens. Music begins at 6 p.m.
The St. Helens High School (SHHS) Band is the OSAA 5A State Champions.
