Crooked Creek Brewery will relocate to the building that has long housed Dockside Steak and Pasta in Old Town St. Helens.

David Lauridsen opened Crooked Creek Brewery in St. Helens in 2021 but has always aimed to be in the historic Riverfront District.

Dockside Building

The Dockside building at 343 S. First St. will house Crooked Creek Brewery. Crooked Creek Brewery is currently located at 1935 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens.

“We’ve always wanted to be in the waterfront area. It’s the heart and soul of St. Helens, and obviously, being on the waterfront is prettier than being uptown, so that’s been our goal from day one,” Lauridsen said.

Crook Creek Brewery

Crooked Creek Brewery is currently located at 1935 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
