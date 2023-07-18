The Lewis and Clark Bridge was set to close July 16 for eight days while repairs are conducted to the structure that connects Oregon to Washington at Rainier on the Oregon side, and Longview on the Washington side.

Bridge Closure

The Lewis and Clark Bridge was to close July 16 for eight days.

The closure will disrupt everyday traffic on the bridge. It will create substantial delays as commuters are asked to find alternative routes to cross the river through Portland, Astoria, and on the Wahkiakum County Ferry between Westport and Cathlamet.

“The people who use the bridge every day need to plan ahead,” Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Don Hamilton said. “There aren’t a lot of good alternatives for the people in Rainier to use as a detour. You can go to Portland and use the interstate bridge across the Columbia River or all the way up to Astoria. These are not good options, and these are long, long detours. So, anyone who has important appointments to make on the Washington side of the river needs to make plans!”

The Map

A map of alternative routes suggested during the bridge closure.
