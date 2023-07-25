The new board members of the Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR) board have taken office, and it comes after months of ongoing turmoil within the fire district, with accusations of financial wrongdoing directed at former employees and the administrative staff.
At the board meeting on July 11, Austin Zimbrick, Ryan Welby, and Rick Fletcher were sworn in as the three new members of the district's board and, among the proceedings, elected to continue the forensic audit that was ordered on April 28.
Prior to the forensic audit being ordered, a civil lawsuit was filed against the CRFR and Chief Joel Medina on April 7 by former employees Anika Todd and Jennifer Motherway, alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment. A third employee, Monica Cade, joined the lawsuit on April 28.
On July 12, the former employee's attorney, Rebecca Cambreleng, amended the original lawsuit with supplemental allegations that allege that the CRFR administration intentionally withheld financial records from auditors Merina+Company (MCO).
"The 'district personnel' who produced the records reviewed by MCO purposefully failed to produce all relevant records in order to retaliate against plaintiffs for filing this lawsuit," the lawsuit states.
The initial findings of the forensic audit were presented to the CRFR board and its command staff at an emergency meeting on June 30. An important distinction MCO Partner Robert Moody made was that they could not make any conclusions because of the lack of documentation.
The amended lawsuit refutes many of the allegations leveled by the forensic audit, from the PERS misclassifications to the unexplained expenditures.
PERS Classification
In their preliminary findings, MCO outlined that they had discovered that there were former employees, including Cade, Motherway, and Fletcher, that were misclassified under PERS and were receiving incorrect benefits or rate contributions.
The employer decides the classification under PERS; only someone in the district can change this classification. The incorrect classification refers to former administrative staff receiving the benefits that would apply to firefighters and police officers, who gain a higher rate and benefits for doing dangerous work.
The amended suit states that during a meeting on August 10, 2022, Medina was aware that Motherway was misclassified but chose to maintain her classification because she was the Public Information Officer, and "it made sense to him" because of the precedent of PIOs being classified as PERS Fire and Police.
"In the meeting, Chief Medina went on to acknowledge that Plaintiff Motherway had no control over her PERS classification and assured her that he would not attempt to change her PERS classification even if she did not maintain her PIO, because it wouldn't be fair to her to take away benefits she had earned," the suit states.
Fletcher, for his part, said that he had no control over his PERS classification and that the decision was up to the finance director and fire chief. Fletcher also noted that he believes that each mechanic employed at that time had the same classification.
"While I was a mechanic, I also regularly responded to fires at the direction of the fire chief," Fletcher said. "I understand that PERS defines a firefighter as a person employed by a district 'whose duties involve firefighting.' My job description and my actual job at the time both involved firefighting."
The amended suit also refuted the audit's assertion that Motherway had withdrawn all of the funds from her PERS account. The audit had outlined that such an act could indicate knowledge of potential wrongdoing. The suit stated that MCO never reached out to the plaintiffs to confirm whether this was true.
"The MCO Report is incorrect as Plaintiff Motherway has not withdrawn any money from her PERS account since before she began employment with CRFR. The MCO Report does not state what documentation or information it relied upon to make that factually inaccurate statement, as MCO did not reach out to Plaintiff Motherway to confirm that information," the suit states.
Credit card use
One of the other issues the forensic audit raised was the expenditures made on district cards that could not be verified without documentation. Individuals who had district-issued cards were Cade, Fletcher, Motherway, Marit Nelson, Eric Smythe, Jay Tappan, Ian O'Connor, David Coombs, Jeremy Lehner, Erick Holsey, and Medina.
Between 2016 and 2022, the referenced accounts made purchases amounting to $709,728, an average of $118,288 per year across all cardholders, according to the audit.
For the same period from 2016 through 2022, MCO identified $35,574 in meal expenditures. MCO found that $19,688 of these expenditures could be attributed to the account of Cade and Motherway. The audit said the purchases from these two accounts "appear excessive."
The amended suit refutes the notion that there was never documentation for these purchases.
"Each and every expenditure by the Plaintiffs was accounted for, and documentation was timely submitted to CRFR in accordance with the appropriate policy governing that expenditure," the suit states.
Some of the expenditures the audit flagged as potentially fraudulent were airfare and a hair salon visit. One particular charge outlined was from the card under Cade's name, which was $265 in charges at a hair salon on a single day.
"The "district personnel" who turned over the selected records to MCO failed to include the documentation that the $265 charge on May 22, 2019, was for five senior citizens to have makeovers as part of the "My Fair Lady" event, which was part of a partnership with Avamere who donated funds to cover expenses related to the event. Documentation that CRFR has in its possession shows that CRFR received donations to cover that charge and others related to that RSVP event ," the suit states.
As to the air travel, the audit flagged a trip to Ohio that was taken by Motherway in 2021. The audit said there were no supporting food or lodging costs associated with the purchase, which raised suspicion of personal use.
The lawsuit states that not only were these expenses approved, but that Medina sent a letter of recommendation to the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) so that Motherway and a volunteer could attend the 2021 NVFC R&R Experience in Cleveland, OH, in September of 2021.
"Not only was Chief Medina fully aware that the travel for Plaintiff Motherway in September 2021 was for business purposes, but he wrote the recommendation letter that allowed her and another volunteer firefighter to attend," the suit states.
The suit continued by stating that Motherway was often asked to use her credit card to purchase airfare, lodging, and pay conference fees for volunteer firefighters. The suit said that each expense was approved, and Motherway submitted the receipts in a timely fashion.
The suit also says that it appears that MCO was not provided access to the financial system, Financial Edge, which housed all relevant financial information. This system has been in place for many years, including those subject to audit scrutiny.
The suit also notes that the final approval on expenditures is the fire chief.
"According to their own policy, since January 1, 2021, Chief Medina has been the party accountable for reconciling and reviewing spending on credit cards," the suit states.
Going forward
After being sworn into office, one of the first matters the CRFR board addressed was electing to continue the forensic audit started by the previous board and extending its scope to include up to June 30, 2023.
At this point, it is unclear who has committed the widescale mismanagement of funds, with both sides pointing fingers at the other.
When asked whether the board would put Medina on administrative leave, which was discussed at a meeting with the previous board back in April, board members Zimbrick and Fletcher said they would gather more information before making a decision.
"I can only speak for myself on this matter," Zimbrick said. "I want to obtain as much information as possible to make an educated decision that will protect the constituents of CRF&R."
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of the Chronicle.
