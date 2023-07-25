CRFR Admin

The CRFR Administration building located at 270 Columbia Blvd in St. Helens.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

The new board members of the Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR) board have taken office, and it comes after months of ongoing turmoil within the fire district, with accusations of financial wrongdoing directed at former employees and the administrative staff.

At the board meeting on July 11, Austin Zimbrick, Ryan Welby, and Rick Fletcher were sworn in as the three new members of the district's board and, among the proceedings, elected to continue the forensic audit that was ordered on April 28.

Prior to the forensic audit being ordered, a civil lawsuit was filed against the CRFR and Chief Joel Medina on April 7 by former employees Anika Todd and Jennifer Motherway, alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment. A third employee, Monica Cade, joined the lawsuit on April 28. 

