St. Helens Police continue a death investigation following the discovery of a body at a local city park.
At approximately 10:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, police responded to the report of a suspicious circumstance at Campbell Park on McMichael Avenue in St. Helens. Officers found a deceased male with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
While the investigation is still ongoing, the gunshot wound is believed to be self-inflicted, and there is no danger to the public, according to a release from St. Helens Police.
