On March 1, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) served search warrants for illegal marijuana grows in Scappoose, Deer Island, and Clatskanie.

During the service of these search warrants, CCSO deputies recovered a total of 6,611 plants, 133.5 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $69,000 in cash.

Grow Room
Cash Seized

The marijuana located during the service of the three search warrants has an approximate street value of $2,181,011.

